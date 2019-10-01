Cabot Creamery Co-operative: Six of America's Largest Cooperatives Celebrate National Co-op Month with Online Sweepstakes

As consumers become more invested in the story behind where their products come from, how they are made and the conditions in which the people behind those products live and work, co-ops shine.

CABOT, VT / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / October is National Co-op Month, and to celebrate and promote the cooperative model, six of America's largest cooperatives are joining together to create five fun sweepstakes. Together, Cabot Creamery, Ace Hardware, Welch's, Ocean Spray, Divine and Frontier hope to introduce more Americans to the cooperative model and the fundamentals behind how co-ops work.

"The power behind buying from co-ops or being a member of a cooperative or credit union is that we are all about community," says Roberta MacDonald, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Cabot Creamery Co-operative, owned by 800 farm families located throughout New England and upstate New York. "Everything we do strengthens communities with profits benefiting members. Stakeholders on Main Street! We couldn't be prouder to partner with five of the nation's best-known co-ops to celebrate National Co-op Month throughout October," MacDonald says. "In fact, "Cooperation Among Cooperatives' is the Fifth of Seven Cooperative Principles as adopted by the International Co-operative Alliance in 1995."

The National Co-op Month online sweepstakes takes place from October 1st through the 13th and consists of five concurrent sweepstakes. All five co-op partners offer grand prizes of their co-op's products, and each prize also includes a year's-supply of Cabot Cheese! For more information and to enter each sweepstake, visit:

Ace Hardware: https://www.cabotcheese.coop/coop-month-ace

Divine: https://www.cabotcheese.coop/coop-month-divine

Ocean Spray: https://www.cabotcheese.coop/coop-month-ocean-spray

Simply Organic: https://www.cabotcheese.coop/coop-month-simply-organic

Welchs: https://www.cabotcheese.coop/coop-month-welchs

"Ace Hardware is excited to celebrate National Co-op Month with our friends at Cabot Creamery," said John Tovar, Vice President, Retail Operations and New Business, Ace Hardware Corporation. "At Ace, we believe the high-touch, high-service, local ownership business model of a co-op enables us to really 'own' helpful. Our independent retailers are passionate about their business and the local communities they serve."

There are more than 40,000 cooperative businesses in the United States, but many Americans aren't aware that some of their favorite brands are co-ops. "The vast majority of people don't know what a co-op is or that Welch's is a co-op," says Helene Clark, Welch's Chief Marketing Strategy Officer. "Our farmers will be the first to tell you their story, and it's important for us to share this story with a broader audience."

"Co-ops operate in the shared interests of their members," says Frontier/Simply Organic Director of Food & Flavorings Brand Marketing, Shannon Ousley. "We were founded to deliver on the idealism about food, the environment and social justice. Today, those founding values still prevail in our members and in the way we do business-and people are shopping for them. Being able to participate in this National Co-op Month promotion is a fantastic way to spread the word of the great work that co-ops, like Simply Organic and Cabot, are doing across the country," Ousley said.

"As a farmer-owned cooperative, we have a special opportunity to connect our farms to families for a better life-through our nutrient-dense cranberries and our commitment to creating a healthier planet," noted Ocean Spray's Chris Ferzli, Director, Global Corporate Affairs. "We're honored to join our fellow cooperatives in celebrating National Co-op Month. At 90 years young, our future is brighter than ever as we innovate and create for generations to come."

"Divine Chocolate remains committed to improving the lives and opportunities of family farmers in Ghana," says Callie Yow, Divine's Communications & External Relations Coordinator. "By owning the largest share of Divine, cocoa farmers in Kuapa Kokoo Farmers' Cooperative are empowered to invest in their own communities and thrive both socially and economically. Our mission is to give cocoa farmers a voice in the global marketplace, and by collaborating with like-minded brands like Cabot Cheese, we are able to reach more conscious consumers and share the Divine Chocolate story," Yow says.

Learn how cooperatives work and why they are a great way to do business by visiting: https://www.cabotcheese.coop/how-coops-work/

About Cabot Creamery Co-operative

In 2019, Cabot Creamery Co-operative celebrates a century of continuous operation in Vermont, and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter. Widely known as makers of "The World's Best Cheddar," in 2012 Cabot became the first dairy co-op and cheese maker in the world to become a certified B Corps.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,200 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks.

About Welch's

Welch's, the world's leading seller of Concord and Niagara grape-based products, is a co-op of more than 800 family farmers located across America and in Ontario, Canada, with 100% of company profits going back to the farmers. Welch's is committed to research and development that will meet the growing demand for products that address consumers' health and nutrition needs. Welch's products are sold throughout the United States and in approximately 40 countries around the globe. Welch's is an Equal Opportunity Employer-Minorities/Female/Disabled/Veterans.

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet.

About Divine Chocolate

Divine Chocolate is driven by a social mission: to bring people together using the amazing power of chocolate to delight and engage, creating dignified trading relations that empower both producers and consumers. By creating a supply chain that shares value more equitably, Divine Chocolate exemplifies a viable model for how to secure the sustainable future of cocoa and cocoa farming. Divine Chocolate is a Certified B Corporation, and all Divine products carry the Fairtrade Mark.

About Frontier Co-op

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of natural and organic products under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic® and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and natural and organic aromatherapy products. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality organic and natural products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility.

