Kyriba Taps EY Treasury Executive to Lead Client Interactions Amidst Strong Global Growth

Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Bramwell as its Chief Client Officer. The former Principal of EY's Global Treasury Services team will help expand the company's ability to serve its clients worldwide, helping them to maximize the value they gain from a relationship with Kyriba.

Bramwell brings more than 30 years of professional experience focusing on treasury and the application of treasury and risk management solutions in the U.S. and Europe. Most recently at Ernst Young (EY), a global consulting firm, Bramwell was the treasury technology lead responsible for advising mid-market to Fortune 10 companies with revenues between $500M to $200B and varying degrees of complexity in all aspects of treasury. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at SunGard and Allied Domecq in the U.K.

"It's a critical time for digital transformation in the finance organization. CFOs and treasury leaders are looking for innovation to help them unlock idle cash and reach growth targets while mitigating risk of loss from fraud and volatile markets," Bramwell said. "I look forward to enhancing our customer experience through professional services, client support, and center of excellence teams."

Bramwell will be based in Kyriba's San Diego headquarters and will report to Kyriba CEO Jean-Luc Robert. Bramwell joins Kyriba at a time of significant year-over-year growth. The company has added nearly 250 clients in the past 12 months to bring its total customer base to more than 2,000 worldwide. Kyriba now serves more than 20 percent of the U.S. Fortune 500.

"Paul brings a strong mix of international experience as a treasury practitioner and technologist to expand the capabilities and services we offer to our clients," Robert said. "Kyriba will leverage Paul's expertise to implement best-practices across our client services teams world-wide. We are excited to have Paul join Kyriba's leadership team."

"Kyriba is an innovator and has a proven record of delivering solutions to its customers that unlock value," said Bramwell. "With its recent $160M growth investment from Bridgepoint, the company has the finances and vision to enhance its existing technology network and better serve the next generation of finance professionals."

