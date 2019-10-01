Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 01-Oct-2019 / 13:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director Declaration - Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that John Rogers, Non-Executive Director of the Company, will leave his current role as CEO of Sainsbury's Argos on 31 October 2019, to join WPP PLC in early 2020 as Chief Financial Officer. Enquiries: Helen O'Keefe, Deputy Company Secretary Tel: 01604 685910 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 21936 EQS News ID: 883569 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2019 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)