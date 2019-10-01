Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest multi touch attribution engagement for a leading smart wearables manufacturer based out of Germany.This success story investigates the factors that contributed to sales and led to a significant rise in profit margins.

Our multi touch attribution modeling solutions leverage Hidden Markov and Naïve Bayes models to help you figure out which marketing channel should be credited with the conversion. Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to gain comprehensive insights.

Despite the growing challenges facing the smart wearables market, it is expected to witness accelerating growth in 2020 due to the growing demand for smart wearables and the advent of new, advanced technologies. It is also crucial to note that the increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient smart wearables and the development in IoT technology are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Our dedicated 'Marketing Analytics Centre of Excellence' with a team of 20+ data scientists, domain experts, and multi touch attribution modeling experts work hand-in-hand to help clients gauge the impact and business value generated through marketing interactions to make the best marketing investment decisions. Our multi touch attribution solutions leverage sophisticated mathematical models and AI-driven algorithmic decision making to optimize spend across different channels and quantify the impact of standalone marketing activities on revenue and sales volumes.

The Business Challenge

The client- a leading smart wearables manufacturer based out of Germany was looking to leverage multi touch attribution to analyze media spend by channels and understand the impact of a new product launch.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Complex and non-granular sales data sets

Inability to track media spend

Lack of a systematic approach to analyzing marketing investments

"Our multi touch attribution modeling solutions help you take marketing measurement to the next level by analyzing the path to conversion to make the best marketing decision," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights into our multi touch attribution capabilities.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

To help the client tackle their challenges we adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach that revolved around the use of sophisticated mathematical models and AI-driven algorithmic decision making to optimize spend across different channels.

The marketing mix modelling solutions empowered the client to:

Improve ROAS by 15%

Optimize campaigns

Drive brand value

The marketing mix modelling solutions empowered the client to:

Quantzig's multi touch attribution modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying profitable sales channels

Measuring incremental sales

Quantzig's multi touch attribution modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

