IAR Systems and Secure Thingz Invite Visitors of Arm TechCon 2019 to Conference Sessions on Code Quality, Safety and Security

IAR Systems and Secure Thingz are presenting a number of conference sessions at Arm TechCon, October 8-10, in San Jose Convention Center, California

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, announce their participation at this year's Arm TechCon, October 8-10, in San Jose, California, with a number of conference tracks.

For many years, IAR Systems has been hosting conference sessions at Arm TechCon to share the company's expertise and help embedded developers make their day-to-day work more efficient and to boost their skills. Like last year, the company is joining forces with its sister company Secure Thingz at Arm TechCon.

IAR Systems and Secure Thingz are exhibiting at Arm TechCon in booth 740.

The sessions presented by IAR Systems and Secure Thingz are:

Tuesday, October 8

9:00 AM - 9:50 AM: How to Build a Secure IoT Device - a Developers' Perspective

Presented by Clive Watts, Product Manager, Secure Thingz

Executive Ballroom 210A

1:30 PM - 2:20 PM: Automotive Security Meets Safety

Presented by Stephan Spitz, CSO, Secure Thingz

Executive Ballroom 210E

3:30 PM - 4:20 PM: Are You Using All the Debugging Functionality of TrustZone Devices?

Presented by Aaron Bauch, FAE, IAR Systems

Executive Ballroom 210E

3:30 PM - 4:20 PM: Securing the IoT Supply Chain with Integrated SoC Security

Presented by Clive Watts, Product Manager, Secure Thingz

Executive Ballroom 210H

Wednesday, October 9

11:30 AM - 12:20 PM: Security Legislation and the Impact on IoT

Presented by Haydn Povey, Founder and CEO, Secure Thingz

Executive Ballroom 210C

1:30 PM - 2:20 PM: Should I Use Modern C18/C++17 in my next design?

Presented by Aaron Bauch, FAE, IAR Systems

Executive Ballroom 210C

2:30 PM - 3:20 PM: Continuous Code Inspection

Presented by Zulfi Zamindar, FAE, IAR Systems

Executive Ballroom 210C

3:30 PM - 4:20 PM, Practical Assistance for Validating your Automotive Application

Presented by Shawn Prestridge, Senior FAE, IAR Systems

Executive Ballroom 210C

4:30 PM - 5:20 PM: Mastering the Challenge of Multicore SoC Debugging

Presented by Aaron Bauch, FAE, IAR Systems

Executive Ballroom 210C

In addition to the conference tracks, Haydn Povey, Founder and CEO, Secure Thingz, will be on the speaker panel How to Design and Deploy Secure Connected Industrial Systems on Wednesday, 5:15 PM - 6:00 PM in Expo Hall Theater. The panel also includes speakers from Arm, Microchip, Microsoft and Embedded Computing Design.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems contacts

Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-7800 E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-and-secure-thingz-invite-visitors-of-arm-techcon-2019-to-conference-sessions-on-code-qua,c2922570

The following files are available for download: