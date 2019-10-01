DGAP-Media / 2019-10-01 / 14:48 *curasan launches product for the treatment of the spinal facet syndrome* - *curasan receives CE clearance for Spinevisc(R) Hyaluronic Acid for the treatment of spinal facet joint arthrosis* *- Extended reach to new target groups in the Spine, Neuroradiology and Interventional Pain Therapy market* Kleinostheim, October 1st, 2019 - curasan AG, Germany, a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics and interventional pain management, launches Spinevisc(R), a biomimetic hyaluronic acid with a medium molecular weight similar to the body's own synovial fluids, dedicated for the treatment of the widespread facet syndrome (facet joint arthrosis). "The launch of Spinevisc(R) sets another milestone in the history of curasan", states Torben Sorensen, new CEO of curasan. "Despite the currently challenging market and regulatory environment, our interdisciplinary team of Marketing, Medical Affairs and Regulatory specialists have managed to bring a product to market that is dedicated to treat the painful symptoms of the widespread facet syndrome." "Spinevisc(R) will allow curasan to extend its reach and to address new target groups such as specialized Neuroradiologists and Interventional Pain Therapists, as well as Spine surgeons, thus allowing the company in entering entirely new distribution channels and an untouched market segment", states Gregor Siebert, Director of Marketing and Sales. "With over a decade experience in arthrosis management with curasan's proprietary hyaluronic acid formula, it was a logical step for us to further focus on how we could possibly address the needs of a minimally-invasive, yet safe and easy-to-apply solution in treating back pain caused by the facet syndrome", adds Florian Früh, Head of Product Management. curasan will launch Spinevisc(R) during the German Orthopedic and Traumatology Congress (DKOU), to be held between October 22-25 in Berlin, Germany, followed by the Spine Interventional Neuroradiology Symposium of the European Society of Neuroradiology (ESNR), to be held from October 25-27 in Malta. *Contact curasan AG: * Andrea Weidner IR & Corporate Communications pr@curasan.com *Contact for product related requests:* Florian Früh Head of Product Management florian.frueh@curasan.com *About curasan AG:* curasan develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and medical devices in the field of bone and tissue regeneration, wound healing and osteoarthritis therapy. As a pioneer and global technology leader in the growing field of regenerative medicine, curasan is specialized primarily on biomimetic bone grafting materials for dental, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic and spinal applications, i.e. materials mimicking biological structures. Numerous patents and a broad record of scientific publications demonstrate the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. End of Media Release Issuer: curasan AG Key word(s): Health 2019-10-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Phone: 06027/40 900 0 Fax: 06027/40 900 29 E-mail: info@curasan.de Internet: www.curasan.de ISIN: DE000A2YPGM4 WKN: A2YPGM Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 883551 End of News DGAP Media 883551 2019-10-01

