Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Completes Second Major Pilot with Toyota Tsusho Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE:KNR )( OTCQB:KNRLF )( FSE:1K8 ) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its second major pilot with Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc. ("TTCI"). The pilot customer (the "Customer") is an affiliated company to TTCI and operates heavy industrial steel and aluminum bailing machinery.

The Customer's mandate was to upgrade its heavy machinery operations to a real-time monitoring and analytics platform with the strategic goal of increasing operating efficiencies. Following a 90-day pilot, Kontrol and TTCI were able to deliver a customized digital solution using the Kontrol SmartSite® software platform that both met and exceeded the Customer's expectations. In addition to receiving a real-time dashboard, integrating energy, utilities and production data, the Customer was also able to automate various manual functions and can now make optimization decisions in real-time.

"This is another milestone success for Kontrol and TTCI as we continue to add facilities to our platform and we now are moving to evaluate USA facilities," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol.



"Our Customer is very pleased with the results of our SmartFacotry solution. In addition to their facility in Canada, the Customer operates 12 much larger facilities in the USA. We have started discussions to expand our SmartFactory solution to each of those USA facilities," says Yuji Shibano, General Manager of TTCI's Energy Solutions Group.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

About Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc.

TTCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. and operates with approximately $1 Billion in annual revenues. The ultimate parent company of TTCI is Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the trading affiliate of the Toyota Group of Companies. Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC") was founded in 1948 as the trading company for the Toyota Group. Today, TTC is a highly diversified company with seven operating divisions and more than 1,000 subsidiaries and affiliated companies. The TTC group of companies engage in various business enterprises in more than 120 countries and employ approximately 58,000 members worldwide, all striving to contribute to the creation of prosperous societies.

