Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H6MD ISIN: CA5362161047 Ticker-Symbol: LY1 
München
01.10.19
13:24 Uhr
0,616 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LION ONE METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LION ONE METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,611
0,636
15:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LION ONE METALS
LION ONE METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LION ONE METALS LIMITED0,6160,00 %