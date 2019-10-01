Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management is pleased to announce the appointment of His Excellency Salah Salem Bin Omair Al Shamsi to the Company's Advisory Board. A prominent business leader with unparalleled high level expertise, a large part of his role at Vivera will be to further the Company's international business development efforts.

An illustrious career that spans over 35 years, H.E. Al Shamsi is known for his keen business acumen and ability to consistently exceed challenging goals. He started his career in 1981 at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). He then served as the Executive Director of the Hydrocarbon Processing Directorate from 1984 to 1990 and was appointed Executive Director of projects from 1990 to 1996. In his 15 plus years at ADNOC, he was responsible for large projects in excess of USD$1 billion and he brought about significant cost reductions while simultaneously improving systemic efficiency.

Regarded as an expert in the petrochemical sector, he was granted the "World Safety Organization Award" for his efforts in increasing safety levels in the Refinery and Gas Plant Operations. As the Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Global Capital Corporation Ltd., H.E. Al Shamsi led the development of Saadiyat Island in 1999, one of the most ambitious projects in the UAE. He formerly served as both the President of Abu Dhabi's Chamber of Commerce and President of the Gulf Cooperation Counsel's Chamber of Commerce. Today, His Excellency is actively involved in private businesses across a variety of sectors.

"It is a true honor to have His Excellency join our advisory board," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "With his dedication to success and eminent international expertise, I have no doubt that Vivera will benefit greatly from his expertise."

"One of the keys to my success is my ability to identify key opportunities," said H.E. Al Shamsi. "I would like to extend this ability to Vivera in an advisory capacity to help them achieve their international business goals."

H.E. Al Shamsi holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the North Carolina State University, and an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA). Among his distinguished accomplishments, he was chosen as a member of the International Who's Who of Professionals. Forbes has chosen him as one of the biggest business leaders in the Gulf Cooperation Counsel, while Arabian Business recognized him as one of the most influential leaders in regional business. H.E. Al Shamsi has also been a member of the American Business Council, the Canadian Business Council, and the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE)-USA, the Society of UAE Engineers and the Institute of Certified Management Accountants in the U.S.

Figure 1: His Excellency Salah Salem Bin Omair Al Shamsi



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/48374_6c4c1211449d1915_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48374