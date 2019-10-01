Accelerates growth through expanded product portfolio for adhesives and construction applications

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced it has completed the acquisition from Dow (NYSE: DOW) of latex production facilities and related infrastructure at Rheinmunster, Germany.

The transaction includes full ownership and operational control of both latex production facilities at Rheinmunster, as well as site infrastructure and services contracts, and approximately 108 employees who have transferred from Dow to Trinseo.

"The completion of this acquisition is directly aligned with Trinseo's strategy to grow its Latex Binders business in applications serving the coatings, adhesives and sealants markets, as well as specialty paper," said Frank Bozich, President and CEO of Trinseo. "The Rheinmunster site is well positioned for future expansion, and is ideally located to serve many of our European customers. With these acquired assets, we will further enhance our product offerings to provide advanced solutions and chemistries that are required by our customers in attractive growth segments."

The acquisition enhances Trinseo's production network across Europe including an existing Trinseo latex production plant in Rheinmunster, Germany, as well as operations in Hamina, Finland; Norrkoping, Sweden; and Terneuzen, The Netherlands. Together this grid of latex binders production facilities allows Trinseo to supply customers all across Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005317/en/

Contacts:

Press contact English

Trinseo

Donna St. Germain

Tel: +1 610-240-3307

Email: stgermain@trinseo.com

Investor Contact:

Trinseo

Andy Myers

Tel: +1 610 240-3221

Email: aemyers@trinseo.com

Press contact German

Trinseo Deutschland

Mandy Schnell

Tel: +49 15112968212

Email: mschnell@trinseo.com