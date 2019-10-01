Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Contemplating Issuance and buy-back of Additional Tier 1 capital

SpareBank 1 SMN has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets to explore the opportunity to issue a perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond of up to NOK 250 million. The bond issue is subject to market conditions. The issue will have a first call option for the issuer after minimum 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

If an Additional Tier 1 bond issuance takes place, Sparebank 1 SMN will consider to buy-back a corresponding volume to the new issuance in the Additional Tier 1 bond issue, ISIN NO0010565179 (MING51) and ISIN NO0010565187 (MING52).

The potential bond issues and repurchase are approved by the Norwegian FSA and

the bank's Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 1 October 2019

SpareBank 1 SMN:

Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, telephone +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act