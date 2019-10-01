Eurocann International Plc - Shareholder Update & New Website

1 October 2019

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

NEX: BUD

(the "Company" or "Eurocann")

Shareholder Update & New Website

Eurocann (NEX: BUD), a NEX Exchange Growth Market Company that is focussed on opportunities within the medicinal cannabis industry, is pleased to provide the following update from its Director, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi.

"In June, with the support of both our existing and incoming shareholders, we successfully restructured Valiant Investments plc to create an investment vehicle focused on providing both international and UK investors with exposure to the medicinal cannabis industry. Since the restructuring we have been working to position the Company to transact efficiently through having all corporate and back-end functions firmly in place.

It is of paramount importance to the Company and our shareholders that we keep costs to a minimum, and to this end we have established a lean-model, governed in principle by both the market valuation and the stage of development Eurocann is presently at. We are in "deal-mode", and are encouraged by the quality of opportunity we are able to access through our network.

Importantly, whilst this is a high-growth sector that is experiencing huge international capital demand, it is also what we consider a legalised asset class that is yet to be globally adopted and accepted. To this end we must ensure that we protect both the Company and its shareholders by ensuring that all opportunities considered are reviewed in thorough detail with a high-degree of legal due diligence before proceeding.

The Company is currently evaluating a number of opportunities that provide exposure to both independent and vertically integrated business models in the medicinal cannabis production cycle. We will keep the market updated on Eurocann's developments on a frequent and efficient basis. We welcome all existing and interested shareholders to visit the Company's new website and Twitter account, and ask that they please get in touch with our team should they have any queries or wish to hear further on Eurocann and its ambitions."

Launch Of New Corporate Website And Social Media

Eurocann is pleased to announce that both its new corporate website and Twitter feed are now live and can be viewed via the following hyperlinks:

Corporate Website: https://eurocannintplc.com/home/

Corpoate Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/eurocann_BUD

The Company welcomes both potential, new, and existing investors to visit these platforms and to keep updated on Eurocann and the medicinal cannabis industry.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

