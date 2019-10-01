'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 01-Oct-2019 / 15:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of September 30th, 2019 is published. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: October 01st, 2019 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 21938 EQS News ID: 883561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 01, 2019 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)