CNH Industrial N.V.: New Holland Agriculture awarded SITEVI Gold Medal for innovations in grape harvesting

New Holland Agriculture has received a coveted gold medal at the SITEVI Innovation Awards 2019 for its multipurpose software solutions for use on the brand's self-propelled grape harvesters and straddle tractors.

London, October 1, 2019

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) global agricultural machinery brand New Holland Agriculture, industry leader in grape and olive harvesting and specialist tractors, has triumphed at this year's SITEVI Innovation Awards. The results were announced at a press conference ahead of SITEVI 2019, the international exhibition of equipment and know-how for vine-wine, olive and fruit and vegetable production, which will take place from November 26 to 28 in Montpellier, France.

The gold medal was awarded to New Holland for its dual software solutions, Plug-and-Play and Multipurpose-on-Demand, both of which are designed to enable the customer to use a range of implements on straddle tractors and Tier IV New Holland grape harvesters without the need for external assistance thereby enhancing both productivity and operator comfort.

The Plug-and-Play software can be used on all tools designed in collaboration with selected partners such as BERTHOUD Curis'Air sprayers and the PROVITIS Omega range. It works by enabling the grape harvester tractor unit to automatically recognize the implement selected by the customer, adjusting the settings and screens on the in-cab monitor accordingly.

For all other brands of implements, New Holland has created the Multipurpose-on-Demand software solution. The customer's dealer will create a bespoke software program for each implement, assigning functions to buttons on the machine's multifunction handle. Once this initial set up has been completed, the machine will recognize when the customer connects the implement, automatically adjusting the settings on the in-cab monitor and multifunction handle.

The two solutions also enable the customer to take full advantage of New Holland's Intelligent Management System 2.0 (IMS 2.0), winner of the SITEVI Bronze Medal in 2017, reducing their cost of ownership and maximizing their profitability. The IMS 2.0 constantly adjusts to the lowest engine rpm, saving fuel on the road and in all working modes.

