Dienstag, 01.10.2019

01.10.2019 | 15:52
(81 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 1

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
JACQUI FERGUSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.87665
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		665

£3.87
e)Date of the transaction2019-09-27
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

