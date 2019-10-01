Web Presence: Michelle Bungo Explains 3 Benefits Included in All Marketplace Plans

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Healthcare insurance agent, Michelle Bungo, provides insight on the benefits of Marketplace plans before your next enrollment period.

Healthcare enrollment is right around the corner, which means you may be shopping around for new or improved coverage. The Health Insurance Marketplace is a government program that provides affordable options to those who may not have benefits available through their employer. It offers premium tax credits and a wide variety of plans to fit your needs.

Michelle Bungo notes that Marketplace plans are often very popular because they include essential health benefits, pre-existing conditions, and preventative care. These benefits are available for all plan categories and types. The new enrollment period will begin on November 1, 2019.

Doctors' visits, prescriptions, hospitalizations, and pregnancy are all categorized under essential health benefits. Specific services will vary depending on your state's requirements. Michelle Bungo recommends meeting with a healthcare insurance agent for a full list of benefits in your plan.

People who have a pre-existing condition may find Marketplace plans to be extremely beneficial. Michelle Bungo explains that no Marketplace plan can reject you, charge more, or refuse benefits for any condition that existed before enrollment. This rule also applies to pregnant women who need coverage.

Everyone knows that preventative measures are essential to good health. Finding an issue early often means less invasive measures are needed down the road. Many tests can even catch a disease before it starts. Catching issues early helps patients recover quickly while keeping overall medical expenses down.

Michelle Bungo always recommends using all preventative healthcare services included with Marketplace Insurance plans. Services include shots and screenings, which are free when visiting a healthcare provider within the network. For a more detailed explanation of available preventative services, click here.

In addition to the three standard benefits listed above, Michelle Bungo explains that some plans can offer additional benefits. Many people will choose to include vision, dental, or medical management plan options to treat specific conditions. It's easy to compare plans side by side on HealthCare.gov.

If you are unsure about choosing a plan that's best for your needs and budget, visit a local healthcare insurance agent. Michelle Bungo recommends making an appointment with a local agent that you can turn to for advice every year. They will be able to compare your past plans and make recommendations during enrollment periods.

Healthcare agents are also beneficial when questions arise about coverage or policy changes outside of the enrollment periods. Coverage for 2020 will open on November 1, 2019. Michelle Bungo recommends finding an agent today!

