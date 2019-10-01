MEGA's platform introduces a powerful solution expanding organizations' ability to manage data as a strategic asset

MEGA International today announced the launch of its HOPEX Information Architecture solution.

HOPEX Information Architecture is integrated into a single platform with other practices such as application portfolio management, IT architecture, and risk management providing a complete picture into enterprise assets coupling data, applications, and risk perspectives. Using a single platform, various stakeholders share the same level of information to make collaborative, well-informed decisions about the governance of data.

"In today's digital world, companies must understand which data is used, by whom, and for what purpose. Modern data-driven organizations need a clear picture into their data and how IT systems are securing this data," remarked Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "Without properly documenting data, companies cannot provide evidence for data quality to regulatory bodies and may have an increased exposure to risk."

HOPEX Information Architecture encompasses all data layers from physical and logical data modeling to conceptual data modeling. It enables information managers and data architects to create and manage business glossaries, as well as data dictionaries. The solution automates business data lineage between business data and technical data to analyze the impact of change.

"We created our information architecture solution to include business data lineage to perform impact analysis from the business glossary to the data dictionary, and tackle continuous market changes," noted Ludovic Relandeau, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Products for MEGA. "The new solution allows data architects to view how data is used by applications and how it is processed to improve compliance with regulatory obligations such as Europe's GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act."

Key benefits of MEGA's HOPEX Information Architecture solution include:

Visibility into data: HOPEX Information Architecture enables data architects to model the three layers of data modelling physical, logical, and conceptual as well as manage a full business glossary and a data dictionary.

Adjust information model to frequent changes: The solution includes business data lineage between the business glossary and the data dictionary enabling data architects to fully understand the impact of changes and take the proper actions.

Improve data governance: By defining a data inventory, integrated into a single platform with other practices such as application portfolio management, IT architecture, and risk management, architects can determine opportunities for improvement in compliance, privacy, and security.

Regulatory compliance and data privacy concerns: The solution allows data architects to view how data is used by applications and how it is processed.

Through a single shared collaborative platform, HOPEX Information Architecture creates a synergistic environment to support all stakeholders involved in data management and modeling. HOPEX Information Architecture is a powerful tool enabling organizations to quickly adjust to continuous market changes, perform impact analysis through business data lineage, and determine opportunities for improvement in compliance, privacy, and security.

