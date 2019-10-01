- World Bio Markets Names Roof Maxx one of the World's Top 10 Most Dynamic and Inspiring Startups of 2019 -

Roof Maxx, www.RoofMaxx.com, a U.S.-based network of new-breed roofing restoration experts, has received global recognition from the World Bio Markets 2019 conference in Amsterdam as one of the Top 10 Most Dynamic and Inspiring Startups of 2019.

The Bio-Stars award premiered this year at the annual World Bio Markets event, which is one of the leading strategic conferences for the Global Bio-economy Market. The conference is an initiative of Bio Market Insights, a leading professional network for the BioIndustry with 50,000 senior professional members worldwide. Roof Maxx was selected for the premier award from an array of applicants in locations ranging from Sweden to Turkey to the U.S.

"In our quest to bring the entire value chain together, Bio-Stars 2019 brought the most dynamic and inspiring start-ups in the industry to World Bio Markets," the organization said in a posting about the 2019 results.

Roof Maxx is a sustainable technology that significantly reduces the need to manufacture, dispose of and replace asphalt roofing. It helps property owners and commercial developers delay costly roof replacements through the use of an all-natural, soy-based shingle rejuvenator spray treatment.

The treatment extends the life of aging roofs through the use of eco-friendly plant-based technology to restore flexibility and waterproofing protection. When used every five years, it can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years (in contrast, the average replacement cost of an asphalt roof is about $12,000, with restoration costing typically only 15%-20% of the cost of replacing a roof).

"Roof Maxx is an excellent business opportunity, as asphalt roofs currently account for 80 percent of U.S. roofs, with 7 percent being replaced every year," said Co-founder and CEO Mike Feazel. "But the potential impact on our environment is perhaps most impressive of all."

"If even 1 percent of the roofs on single-family homes (about 15 percent of yearly replacements) were treated with our soy-based formula instead of being replaced," he continued, "the impact is almost beyond comprehension. We could avoid 2.8 million tons of landfill waste and 1.1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents in emissions."

Roof Maxx is the fastest-growing roofing company in the United States, Feazel said, with over 450 locations offering Roof Maxx service in 48 states.

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC, is the provider of Roof Maxx, a scientifically formulated, and 100% safe, plant-based roof rejuvenating spray treatment that was developed by Battelle Labs, the world's largest private research and development company. As a company, Roof Maxx is innovating a new breed of sustainable roofers who are available in more than 450 locations across 48 states. When used every five years, Roof Maxx can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years, which makes it highly cost-effective as well. For more information, visit www.roofmaxx.com.

