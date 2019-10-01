Casino Data Imaging: Spotlight 29 Casino Deploys CDI's GlobalSuite Advanced Casino Analytics Solution

See GlobalSuite at G2E Las Vegas, October 15-17

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Casino Data Imaging today announced that Spotlight 29 Casino has deployed CDI's GlobalSuite advanced visualization and analysis solution to further maximize gaming performance.

"Deploying GlobalSuite to both Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock casinos provides our analysis teams with dynamic and actionable analytics complemented by a powerful floor view component," said Richard Montigny, Director of Slots, Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos. "The results provide us a keen understanding of what's doing well, what's not and why."

Casino Data Imaging's GlobalSuite provides gaming operators with the industry's premier business intelligence suite. GlobalSuite delivers flexible dashboards, a broad range of reports, and a 2D / 3D modeled floor that integrates slot, table, and player data into a virtual gaming floor. The application also includes Power BI for mobile intelligent reporting. CDI's GlobalSuite advanced visualization and analysis capabilities are designed to meet a variety of user levels and assist decision makers to quickly monitor, analyze, and take action.

"GlobalSuite gives the operator the pre-emptive power to maximize floor layouts, traffic patterns, and game performance levels using a wide array of indicators and reporting tools," said CDI spokesman Adam Winkler. "We are very proud to be partnering with Spotlight 29 Casino in providing best-in-class analysis technology and support."

About Spotlight 29 Casino

Spotlight 29 Casino features 1,600 of the hottest and most popular slots of any Casino in the Coachella Valley. Spotlight 29 Casino also offers world-class table games plus delicious dining options including JEM Café and Capitata Buffet. Spotlight 29 Casino provides the premier entertainment experience in the Coachella Valley and is home to the 2,200-seat Spotlight Showroom, which has featured headliners such as Bruno Mars, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Dave Chappelle, Montgomery Gentry, Martina McBride and more. Spotlight 29 Casino is only minutes from Palm Springs, located just off of Interstate 10 at Dillon Road. Spotlight 29 Casino is a business venture of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. For more information, go to www.Spotlight29.com or call (760) 775-5566. Follow Spotlight 29 Casino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Spotlight29Casino.

About Tortoise Rock Casino

Tortoise Rock Casino is owned and operated by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. This gorgeous entertainment destination in Twentynine Palms, California is beautifully situated between the majestic Joshua Tree National Park and one of the country's largest military training facilities - the United States Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The casino offers 30,000 square feet of gaming space, with 460 Slot Machines, 14 Table Games, live poker, plus live entertainment, Oasis Grille and Shelly's Lounge. Visit www.TortoiseRockCasino.com for more information or call 1.866.377.6829.

About Casino Data Imaging

Founded in 2001, Casino Data Imaging provides casino industry-leading interactive visualization and analysis solutions empowering users with extraordinary access and insights to their data. CDI technology speaks directly to our ability to provide high performance solutions that are reliable, cost effective and easy to deploy.

See GlobalSuite in action at Global Gaming Exposition Las Vegas October 15-17 at the Sands Expo, IGT booth 3659.

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.CasinoDataImaging.com.

Media Contact:

George Levine

glevine@casinodataimaging.com

702-496-4498

SOURCE: Casino Data Imaging

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561223/Spotlight-29-Casino-Deploys-CDIs-GlobalSuiteTM-Advanced-Casino-Analytics-Solution