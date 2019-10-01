zu Teil 18: Solar panels and batteries

In ancient times humans started making use of the power of the wind by harnessing its energy. Sails were used to propel boats or ships with the power of the wind and later on grain grinding mills and water pumps were powered by wind energy as well. Throughout the years big transformations have taken place in this area. This becomes very obvious when we look at today's modern and efficient devices and machines. Wind energy also seems to be a perfect combination with solar energy, perhaps even together with geothermal and hydroelectric energy.

Let's see what the situation in the UK is like and what Lucy and Jack think about it, both of them living on an island with lots of wind after all. And don't we all know the old Chinese proverb 'When the wind of change blows some people build walls, others build wind mills'.

Lucy: You must be very happy now with all your environmentally-friendly devices in your house and on its roof, Uncle Jack. Is there anything else we could do to reduce our carbon footprint? The Fridays for Future movement is more and more taking its toll.

Jack: Oh, there is definitely more we could do. Only depending on one energy source is never a good idea. Think of stormy conditions, for example, when the sun doesn't shine or calm days with little wind but sunshine. Wind energy is also a very exciting project.

Lucy: Wow, that sounds interesting. Why not build a little wind mill here, right next to your house? Just a small one, nice and cosy. I've just read in a magazine that you can rent them here in England in some places and spend a wonderful romantic holiday there. But living in one all the time would be even better, of course.

Jack: Hold your horses, young lady. I've just spent a fortune on the photovoltaic system including the battery. And if you want to make or save money with something like wind energy, we won't be talking about such romantic retreats that are advertised in the newspaper. But you're basically right. The UK is a good place to generate wind energy - onshore or offshore.

Lucy: Is the UK as progressive regarding wind energy as with solar energy?

Jack: Well, we had a bit of a slow start after Denmark and then Germany and were really lagging behind for quite a while, but we've made up for it in the meantime and lead the world in offshore deployment. Especially Scotland has one of the best wind resources in the world.

Lucy: What do you mean by offshore?

Jack: There are different types of wind energy - onshore and offshore. Onshore wind refers to turbines that are built on land. You must have seen those wind parks. Offshore wind turbines on the other hand are built out at sea. The force of the wind there is much higher and more constant than on land, because there aren't any barriers. We have the East Anglia ONE in the North Sea, for example. It consists of 102 wind turbines which will all be connected to the national grid. That will be the world's biggest offshore wind farm when it starts running in 2020.

Lucy: That's incredible, where will it be located?

Jack: The farm will stand 50 km from the coast of the county of Suffolk. It will cover an area of 300 km², a size comparable to 40,000 football pitches. The turbines will have a height of 167 meters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...