As from October 2, 2019, THQ Nordic AB will be listed under its new company name, Embracer Group AB. New company name: Embracer Group AB ------------------------------------------- New short name: EMBRAC B ------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009241706 ------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 128651 ------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.