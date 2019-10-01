Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest operational risk analysis engagement for an oil and gas company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance their operational efficiency and realize savings of over $2.7 million in their operational cost. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client successfully implement an operational risk management strategy.

Due to the rising market volatility and fluctuating oil prices, companies in the oil and gas sector are expected to witness huge operational and financial risks in the coming years. In addition, inadequate reserve estimates, supply-demand mismatch, and economic downturns are increasing operational risks in the oil and gas industry. To sustain in the long-run, oil and gas companies will need to identify risks in advance and take approaches to mitigate them.

The business challenge: The client is an oil and gas company in Europe. The client's unstructured approach to risk management resulted in huge losses for the company. The rising operational risks even impacted the company's operational efficiency and production processes. Therefore, they wanted to prevent operational risks from threatening profitability and take appropriate steps to mitigate them. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research for a solution.

The solution offered: By conducting a quantitative risk assessment study, our experts helped the client to identify all the operational and financial risks in the European oil and gas industry. Also, the experts helped the client to prioritize them based on their severity.

Our experts also conducted supply and demand analysis to help the client understand demand patterns in the market and manage supply chain operations. The insights obtained from Infiniti's operational risk analysis engagement helped the client to devise a sound risk management strategy. In addition, the client was able to enhance operational efficiency and realize savings of over $2.7 million in their operational cost.

Infiniti's risk analysis solution helped the client to

Identify all the operational risks and prioritize them based on their severity

Keep tabs on target market segments and forecast demand-supply shifts

shifts

Infiniti's risk analysis solution offered predictive insights on

Enhancing operational efficiency and reducing cost

Taking appropriate steps to tackle the risks before it impacts the business operations

