Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) ("GreenStar" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its tenant partner Cowlitz County Cannabis Cultivation Inc. ("Cowlitz") has generated more than US$11.87 million in gross sales revenues during the first seven months to July 31, 2019.

"We are very pleased with the rate at which Cowlitz is growing its sales," said Rahim Rajwani, CEO and director of GreenStar. "Cowlitz's strong continued sales in a highly competitive market is positive and provides the perfect base for GreenStar's plans to expand its footprint across the United States with similar best-in-class companies."

Cowlitz operates in a mature yet growing Washington State market. In 2017 the cannabis sector generated US$1.486 billion in sales (per www.502data.com) and this figure is expected to grow to US$2.6 billion by 2020 (source: New Frontier Data U.S. Cannabis Report 2019). GreenStar will continue to work with Cowlitz as it works towards capturing a growing share of this market with new product offerings and increased dispensary penetration. GreenStar will also focus on other US states as it pursues its multi-state operator expansion plans. The US cannabis market as a whole is expected to hit US$31.7 billion by 2025 as announced by Grand View Research in July 2019.

GreenStar is focusing on expanding to other US states and capitalizing on a highly fragmented industry. The Company's MSO strategy centres on working with high-potential companies like Cowlitz with a proven operating history and the ability to capture a significant part of their state market. GreenStar leverages battle-tested strategies and provides companies with the expertise and resources they need to expand sales, conquer their home markets and expand into new ones.

2019 Cowlitz sales information noted above is obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ("WSLCB") mandated seed-to-sale cannabis traceability system found at www.lcb.wa.gov. While Washington State law and regulations require that such information be accurate, this information is unaudited and this information, and Cowlitz's operations in general, are not under GreenStar's control. Cowlitz is not a subsidiary of GreenStar.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology and services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. GreenStar operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies in the United States. GreenStar applies refined strategies tested in the Washington State market to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies in legal cannabis markets by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

About Cowlitz

Cowlitz is a leading processor, marketer and vendor in the Washington State recreational and medical cannabis market and is one of the largest independent buyers of dried flower, producing approximately 2,000,000 pre-rolls annually.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including but not limited to statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company and future sales and revenues of Cowlitz and future growth of Cowlitz's customer base are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

