The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.11% between 2019-2023

The report, marine VFD market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the marine VFD market includes:

Marine VFD market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast



Marine VFD Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

ABB Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Invertek Drives Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Marine VFD Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Marine VFD Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

AC Drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023

DC Drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing demand for superior performance in marine operations will drive the marine VFD market

Marine VFDs enable precise, reliable, and efficient control of various marine engine components and motors in a wide variety of applications. For instance, they provide incomparable results in terms of performance by enabling engine operations across a wide range of speeds, along with maintaining full load capability for marine devices and components.

The advent of remote monitoring in VFD An emerging trend in the marine VFD market

Remote monitoring of marine VFDs plays a crucial role in identifying deteriorating conditions within the VFD, which can potentially cause a shutdown and result in losses for end-users. It also allows end-users to remotely troubleshoot any minor failure in marine VFDs, which enables them to reduce unplanned downtime and increase efficiency.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Digitalization of shipbuilding industry

Increasing hybrid and electric propulsion in marine operations

Advent of remote monitoring in VFD

Browse Related Industrials Reports:

Global Marine Engine Monitoring System Market 2019-2023: The global marine engine monitoring system market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023. The marine engine monitoring system market size will increase by USD 98.52 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

