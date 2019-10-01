The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.11% between 2019-2023
The report, marine VFD market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the marine VFD market includes:
Marine VFD market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Marine VFD Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- ABB Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- Danfoss AS
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Invertek Drives Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Siemens AG
Marine VFD Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Marine VFD Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
- AC Drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- DC Drive Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing demand for superior performance in marine operations will drive the marine VFD market
Marine VFDs enable precise, reliable, and efficient control of various marine engine components and motors in a wide variety of applications. For instance, they provide incomparable results in terms of performance by enabling engine operations across a wide range of speeds, along with maintaining full load capability for marine devices and components.
The advent of remote monitoring in VFD An emerging trend in the marine VFD market
Remote monitoring of marine VFDs plays a crucial role in identifying deteriorating conditions within the VFD, which can potentially cause a shutdown and result in losses for end-users. It also allows end-users to remotely troubleshoot any minor failure in marine VFDs, which enables them to reduce unplanned downtime and increase efficiency.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Digitalization of shipbuilding industry
- Increasing hybrid and electric propulsion in marine operations
- Advent of remote monitoring in VFD
- Global Marine Engine Monitoring System Market 2019-2023:The global marine engine monitoring system market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023. The marine engine monitoring system market size will increase by USD 98.52 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
- Global Submarine Combat System Market 2019-2023:The global submarine combat system market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023. The marine engine monitoring system market size will increase by USD 2 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
