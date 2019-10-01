Saba Launches a "Just for Me" Learning Experience with Release of Saba me:time

Talent leader launches learning experience platform; accelerates hyper-personalization across the people journey

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - HR Technology Conference Booth #2310 - Saba Software today announced the addition of Saba me:time, its new learning experience platform, to its leading portfolio of talent offerings. Designed to help modern organizations meet the new demands of the future of work, Saba me:time now offers a highly personalized, engaging learning experience, guided by the unique interests, preferences and aspirations of each individual - delivered at scale.

Saba me:time will be the first manifestation of the company's vision for the ultimate people experience - converging the power of Saba's robust learning platform capabilities with a deep understanding of the way people want to engage, grow and connect in the modern world of work. Building on decades of talent innovation and backed by deep neuroscience and behavioral expertise, Saba me:time enables customers to radically personalize the learning experience for people, while better connecting people development to critical organizational outcomes, including internal talent mobility, re-skilling and up-skilling, and talent retention.

"With their new approach to the learning experience, Saba is combining everything we know about organizations of the future, and the people inside them," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. "Today's learners are expecting an experience that's just for me, just in time, just the way I want it. Transformational L&D leaders are driving their teams to connect learning to performance outcomes. Saba's new direction has the potential to address both - the business requirements of world-class talent teams, and the changing expectations of people at work."

Today's talent leaders must use a range of development strategies to enhance the skills and capabilities of their people to increase organizational agility, competitive advantage and results. While the business benefits of learning are proven, there's a gap between the expectations of today's learners and the needs of talent leaders and their organizations.

Saba me:time capabilities will enable organizations to dramatically transform the way they:

Engage people in self-directed development - With a personalized portal and curated learning journeys based on interests, goals and networks, powered by Saba's Content Gateway delivering the widest, deepest content from anywhere.

Content Gateway - curating the widest, deepest content from anywhere

Saba me:time harnesses the power of Saba's robust and growing content network to enable talent leaders to deliver the most relevant, high-quality content, right in the moment of need. Saba's Content Gateway enriches the learning experience by including access to:

Saba's expanded global ecosystem of high-quality content partners and connectors, including DDI, getAbstract, Harvard Business Publishing, LinkedIn Learning, OpenSesame, quofox, Skillsoft, and Udemy for Business

Free web content from pre-defined quality external web sources, as well as content shared by experts within the organization

Award-winning bespoke content via Saba Studio, the company's in-house digital agency

"Gone are the days of just searching for learning within a corporate system, or simply expecting that your people will learn when you tell them to," said Brad Beacom, Vice President, Senior Systems Consultant, MUFG, Union Bank, N.A. "Saba's vision for people development is unmatched - they're converging all the valuable ways we learn: training and courses that our organization provides, learning we do together as teams and across boundaries, and learning that people discover and direct themselves, based on how they want to grow."

To see all of Saba's latest talent innovations and explore the new Saba me:time experience, visit Saba at booth #2310 at the HR Technology Conference.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

