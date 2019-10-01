Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research engagement for a pharma company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to successfully launch their new oncology drug and exceed their revenue expectation. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client devise a robust go-to-market strategy and achieve huge success for their new drug in the US pharma market.

Although new drugs undergo various medical trial processes and regulatory checks, around 25% have failed to reach even half of the revenue forecast. This is because a new product launch requires thorough research and analysis. Market research solutions can help pharma companies meet their research and information needs. Consequently, pharma companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering custom market research solutions.

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical company based out of the United States. The client was looking to introduce their new oncology drug in the United States. However, the increasing competition from generic drug manufacturers posed major challenges for the company. Also, they faced difficulties in competitively setting prices for their new drug. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in devising a robust product launch strategy.

The solution offered By conducting a market research engagement, our experts helped the client to understand the market size, growth rate, and profitable opportunities. Also, our experts carried out a product research study, where they analyzed the complete product development lifecycle. Furthermore, our experts conducted a competitive intelligence study to help the client understand competitors' pricing structures and business models.

Infiniti's market research solution supported the client in devising an efficient product launch strategy. Also, the client was able to develop a robust go-to-market strategy to successfully launch their new oncology drug. Within two years of new drug launch, the client was able to exceed their revenue expectation and realize savings of over $2.6 million.

Infiniti's market research engagement helped the client to:

Keep up with all the latest technological innovations and market changes in the US pharma industry

Competitively price their new drug to achieve maximum profitability

Infiniti's market research engagement offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the pricing strategies for similar oncology drug in the market

Evaluating the average sales potential for their new oncology drug

