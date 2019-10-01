Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors has confirmed the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 OCTOBER 2019 AT 6:00 PM (EEST)



Cargotec's Board of Directors has confirmed the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend



Cargotec's Board of Directors has today confirmed the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend. The second instalment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 3 October 2019. The payment date was confirmed as 10 October 2019.



Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 19 March 2019 in Helsinki, Finland. The AGM approved a dividend of EUR 1.09 be paid for each of class A shares and a dividend of EUR 1.10 be paid for each of class B shares outstanding



The dividend shall be paid in two instalments, in March and October 2019. The first instalment of EUR 0.55 per each of class A shares and EUR 0.55 per each of class B shares outstanding was paid on 28 March 2019. The second instalment amounts to EUR 0.54 per each of class A shares and EUR 0.55 per each of class B shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

