Web Presence: Perks Group Welcomes Portland Public School Employees and East Orange Education Association Members into National Affinity Program

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / An industry leader in affinity programs, Perks Group has for decades set the bar for other affinity networks by offering user-friendly and tech-savvy means to access regular savings across the nation. They are now proud to offer exclusive discounts to Portland Public School employees and East Orange Education Association members.

Today, Perks Group is recognized as one of the largest affinity programs in the country offering an unparalleled selection of discounts and deals for members to access from coast-to-coast. They continually expand their offerings and take on new merchants and members alike to improve their already impressive network. Recently, Perks has partnered with Portland Public Schools and the East Orange Education Association to give employees entry into their national savings network.

Since the 1980s, Perks Group has set the bar high for affinity programs by consistently upgrading its user features and growing its network to take on new members and merchant brands. Perks has amassed millions of members who find a number of ways to save each day in their PerksConnection user hubs.

By using the intuitive PerksConnection app, members can save on a number of brand name purchases, travel expenses, grocery items, everyday necessities, and much more. PerksConnection is a user-friendly application that gives members the option to access their discounts on a computer, smartphone, or smart device with an internet connection.

Perks Group delivers real savings and state-of-the-art accessibility that help it retain its long-held status as an industry-leader among affinity programs. Its versatile methods of savings and its wide network consistently draw in new merchants and encourage new partnerships with respected institutions, such as educational facilities and universities around the country. Recently, Perks Group partnered with Portland Public Schools and the East Orange Education Association to allow their employees to reap the benefits of exclusive Perks savings.

Portland Public Schools

Portland Public Schools, whose headquarters are in the Blanchard Education Service Center of North Portland, was founded in 1851 as a PK-12 urban school district in Portland, Oregon. Today, more than 49,000 students in 81 schools are a part of the system, making it one of the largest school districts in the Pacific Northwest.

Employees of the school system now can access a regularly-updated list of national savings that help them retain more of their salaries and find new incentives in their work.

East Orange Education Association

The East Orange Education Association is a professional union that represents over a thousand certificated staff in the East Orange School District. By working with members, other bargaining units, the administration, and the community, the association is able to maintain a strong public school system. The mission of the New Jersey Education Association is to advance and protect the rights, benefits, and interests of members, and promote a quality system of public education for all students.

Employees of the East Orange Education Association can now enjoy regular Perks Group Savings, whether they stay local or travel to any other state. In addition to discounts on everyday items and necessities, they can save on luxury purchases, brand name items, and even find discounted rates on gift cards from major retailers.

