Pareteum Corporation confirms Rule 19.6(c) with respect to stated post-offer intentions made in relation to Artilium plc

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE"), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS.

1 October 2019

Pareteum Corporation

Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions made in relation to Artilium plc

Pareteum Corporation ("Pareteum" or the "Company") announces that, further to the completion of its recommended share and cash merger with Artilium plc, which was implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, and which became effective on 1 October 2018, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that the Company has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its Rule 2.7 announcement of 7 June 2018 and the Scheme of Arrangement document published on 20 August 2018.

