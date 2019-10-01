BeIN Awards Stats Perform Long-Term Global Betting Video Rightsfor French and Turkish Competitions

Today, Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced two long-term betting video renewals with host broadcaster BeIN. The deal includes a five-year renewal for French Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and a three-year renewal for Turkish Football Federation (TFF) video rights to be distributed to licensed global sportsbook operators through Stats Perform's Watch&Bet service.

The long-term agreement with LFP will see over 800 live football matches per season made available through Watch&Bet video feeds, including Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions. The extension reinforces the deep relationship between Stats Perform and French football, with Stats Perform's fast data RunningBall arm already serving as the official data partner of the LFP. Through RunningBall, Stats Perform's network of highly trained and experienced data scouts have exclusive access to collect official, ultrafast data in stadium for distribution to global sportsbooks. Stats Perform also serves as the official tracking partner of the LFP for media and team performance.

The three-year agreement with the TFF will see over 600 matches per season from the Turkish Super and TFF First League available through the Watch&Bet service. The new deal demonstrates LFP and TFF's commitment to providing a best-in-class betting experience and bolsters Stats Perform's top-tier global football offering.

Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer Alex Rice commented: "We are delighted to have extended our partnership with BeIN and to continue to bring these two exciting competition packages to our global betting partners and their customers. This renewal gives us the ability to offer global betting partners and their fans deeper coverage of their favourite leagues and players, and an extensive offering with the LFP. We are committed to enhancing the video experience with new features in order to deepen viewer connection to the game, its teams and players."

LFP and TFF live streams join over 100 other competitions in Stats Perform's Watch&Bet portfolio.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.

