CLASQUIN (Paris:ALCLA) has finalised the acquisition of CARGOLUTION Inc. in Canada, initially announced on 11 July 2019.

CARGOLUTION Inc., specialises in freight forwarding to and from Canada. Its offices are located in Montreal and Toronto.

Proforma financial data based on estimated results for the last year shows:

Sales of around CAD 50 million

Gross margin close to CAD 10 million

The company employs around 90 people.

CLASQUIN purchased 80% of the capital. Existing shareholders, Daniel Soucy and Carole St Cyr, retained a 20% minority interest and the current director, Daniel Soucy, continues to manage the company.

"We're very happy to have made this acquisition, which will significantly strengthen our footprint in North America. CARGOLUTION is a great company with an excellent reputation. We're delighted to join them in their success story, alongside two long-standing directors, Daniel Soucy and Carole St Cyr, who are consummate professionals in the sector. Naturally, we intend to establish all possible synergies between our two entities."

Yves Revol Hugues Morin, CLASQUIN

"Carole and I are extremely happy about the agreement reached with CLASQUIN Group. We share the same company culture founded on human values and integrity, with a strong customer focus. A number of synergies have been identified, and the CLASQUIN Group will definitely provide us with financial and technical expertise to support our growth in Canada."

Daniel Soucy Carole St-Cyr, CARGOLUTION

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after market closure)

Wednesday 30 October 2019: Q3 2019 business report

Thursday 20 February 2020: Q4 2019 business report

Wednesday 18 March 2020: 2019 annual results

Thursday 30 April 2020: Q1 2020 business report

Thursday 27 August 2020: Q2 2020 business report

Wednesday 23 September 2020: H1 2020 results

Thursday 19 October 2020: Q3 2020 business report

Clasquin is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world, and more specifically to and from Asia-Pacific and the United States.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP. For more information, see www.clasquinfinance.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

Clasquin is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

