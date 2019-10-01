Key Figures

30.09.2019

in CHF Performance in %

30.09.2019* MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 196.71 2.8% 7.8% 19.3% Share Price CHF 193.20 4.5% 18.9% 29.2% Total Net Assets (in million) 1'369

*Factoring in the cash dividend of CHF 7.50 per registered share as paid out on 12 September 2019.

Based on the current NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a gain for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020 of around CHF 102 million (previous year: CHF 177 million).