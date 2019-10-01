Key Figures
30.09.2019
|in CHF
Performance in %
30.09.2019*
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 196.71
2.8%
7.8%
19.3%
Share Price
CHF 193.20
4.5%
18.9%
29.2%
Total Net Assets (in million)
1'369
*Factoring in the cash dividend of CHF 7.50 per registered share as paid out on 12 September 2019.
Based on the current NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a gain for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020 of around CHF 102 million (previous year: CHF 177 million).
MTD
Month to Date
FYTD
Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2019)
CYTD
Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2019)