A suite of three new tools is available on Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced the launch of the new version of its Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform, which introduces 3 new ultrasound markers1: Att PLUS, SSp PLUS and Vi PLUS. This new diagnostic approach in ultrasound is made possible thanks to the new generation of UltraFast imaging.

"Chronic liver diseases2 are on the rise and represent a major public health issue. Current estimates indicate that 844 million people suffer from liver disease worldwide. As of 2017, we have been developing early diagnostic tools to assist in the clinical management of patients with liver diseases. Thanks to these new tools, we have passed another milestone in the non-invasive assessment of chronic liver disease severity. By combining images with quantitative measurements, our tools will facilitate better patient management throughout the care cycle", explains Michèle Lesieur, Chief Executive Officer of SuperSonic Imagine.

Aixplorer MACH 30: The expert ultrasound solution for non-invasive exams with quantitative results

SuperSonic Imagine, key innovative player in ultrasound, is now offering a solution to evaluate chronic liver diseases, with three new quantitative markers available on its latest ultrasound platform, Aixplorer MACH 30. Clinicians will now have access to new reliable and reproducible ultrasound markers:

Att PLUS and SSp PLUS: these two tools allow for the simultaneous quantification of ultrasound attenuation in the liver and intrahepatic speed of sound, reflecting fat content, an essential indicator for the detection and diagnosis of hepatic steatosis;

Vi PLUS: a tool for visualizing and quantifying tissue viscosity. Coupled with real-time elasticity imaging, viscosity assessments provide clinicians with important information for tissue characterization.

These new tools complement the existing range of unique imaging modes developed by SuperSonic Imagine for improved diagnostic performance:

ShearWave PLUS allowing for the real-time visualization and measurement of liver elasticity in Kilopascals for the diagnosis of hepatic fibrosis; the hepato-renal index (B-mode Ratio), serving as an aid in the diagnosis of hepatic steatosis. Angio PL.U.S. Doppler mode,which offers unparalleled resolution in the microvasculature detection and contrast imaging, which provides perfusion information, both furnishing complementary data for the characterization of focal liver lesions.

SuperSonic Imagine will introduce its new ultrasound markers for the liver at the 85th edition of the AFEF Scientific Days, booth #13, which will take place in Marseille from 2 to 5 October 2019 and also at the Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR), booth #217, level 2, which will be held at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, from 11 to 14 October 2019.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the company's exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value of SWE. The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu and Needle PL.U.S. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). In 2018, the company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.com.

1 These tools have obtained CE marking and are pending FDA clearance.

2 Hepatitis B and C and non-alcoholic hepatic steatosis.

