Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
01.10.2019 | 18:04
(74 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Exchange Rates for the Third Quarter of 2019

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of less than 1 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Balance sheet rates:






Rate to GBP

30-Sep-19


30-Sep-18


YoY Delta

SEK

12.076


11.618


-3.9%

NOK

11.172


10.669


-4.7%

EUR

1.129


1.127


-0.2%

DKK

8.429


8.403


-0.3%

AUD

1.821


1.809


-0.7%







Income statement averages for the quarter:






Rate to GBP

Avg Q3 19


Avg Q3 18


YoY Delta

SEK

11.821


11.660


-1.4%

NOK

10.917


10.732


-1.7%

EUR

1.109


1.121


1.1%

DKK

8.275


8.355


1.0%

AUD

1.798


1.782


-0.9%







This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Regulation of Market Abuse, MAR.

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/exchange-rates-for-the-third-quarter-of-2019,c2923204

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2923204/1116960.pdf

Release


© 2019 PR Newswire