SOLUTIONS 30 Italia acquires the majority stake of CFC Italia and strenghtens its presence in the IT sector in Italy

Solutions 30, leader in solutions for new technologies, announces the acquisition of 70% of CFC Italia. Headquartered near Milan, CFC offers a broad range of service solutions for corporate IT equipment, from withdrawal of old equipment to configuration of new hardware and refurbishment. The company generates an annual turnover of 6 million euros and will be consolidated in the Group's financial statements starting from 1st October 2019. By adding CFC to the group, Solutions 30 expands its IT service offer and addresses a growing demand from its customers.

Founded in 1994, CFC Italia employs 25 people and offers to corporate clients a broad range of IT services, including complete IT outsourcing, implementation of new hardware, de-installation and collection service for obsolete IT equipment. Used equipment is then valued and sold through a wide network of specialised partners. This service benefits customers who change their IT hardware by offering a CSR-compliant ecological and equally economical solution for dealing with used equipment.

Over the past few years, the de-installation and collection services provided by CFC Italia have become a recurring demand from Solutions 30 IT outsourcing customers in Italy. This acquisition allows Solutions 30 to strengthen its position in the IT market by offering a wider range of services to secure client loyalty.

Ruggero Fortis, general manager of Solutions 30 Italia said: «With this acquisition, Solutions 30 further strengthens its presence in Italy and increases its penetration in the IT outsourcing market. A growing number of our business clients are requesting refurbishment services as part of both their CSR and cost-control policies. CFC will enable us to address their needs, increasing our value proposition in a growing market, while being a natural complement to our current range of maintenance and IT services.We know the CFC team very well as a business partner and we are very pleased to welcome them into our Group.»

«Our strength lies in the trust our customers have had in the company and in its staff for over twenty years. Also thanks to the collaboration with excellent partners, we are considered among the most reliable partners by our clients when it comes to IT refurbishment. Joining the Solutions 30 Group offers CFC new growth opportunities» - comments Franco Leggio, one of the founders and CEO of CFC Italia, who is now a 30% shareholder in the company.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



