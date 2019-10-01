Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Financing Aperam S.A.: Announces Intention Redeem Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds 01-Oct-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE Luxembourg, 1 October 2019, 18.00 CET - Aperam S.A. ("Aperam") announces its intention to redeem its U.S.$300,000,000 0.625 per cent. Net Share Settled Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds due 2021 (ISIN XS1084287322) (the "Bonds"), exchangeable into ordinary registered shares of Aperam, of which U.S.$27,600,000 in aggregate principal amount remains outstanding. On the date hereof, Aperam hereby gives notice that it will redeem all but not some only of the outstanding Bonds at their principal amount plus any accrued interest on 4 November 2019. The redemption will occur in connection with the exercise by Aperam of its option to redeem the Bonds pursuant to Condition 7(b)(ii) (_Redemption at the Option of the Issuer_) of the Bonds. As at the date hereof, the Bonds have a conversion price of U.S.$37.45. On 30 September 2019, the closing price of an ordinary registered share of Aperam on Euronext Amsterdam was EUR22.34. Conversion rights may be validly exercised by bondholders so long as they have a Conversion Date not later than 18October 2019. The accrued interest payable in respect of each Bond in the principal amount of U.S.$200,000 will be U.S.$402.78. *Information on the Bonds* On 8 July 2014, Aperam issued net share settled convertible and/or exchangeable bonds for an aggregate principal amount of U.S.$300,000,000 due 8 July 2021. The Bonds have a nominal value of U.S.$200,000 each and are listed on the Open Market (_Freiverkehr_) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Bonds are governed by English law. *I MPORTANT NOTICE* This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulations. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the Bonds or any other securities. No action has been taken by Aperam or any of its affiliates that would permit the possession or distribution of this press release in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required by Aperam to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. *About Aperam* Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has 2.5 million tonnes of flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and specialty from low cost biomass (charcoal). Its industrial network is spread in six production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France. In 2018, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,677 million and steel shipments of 1.97 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com *Contacts* Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 883605 01-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

