Voltalia SA Voltalia pursues its development in solar energy in France 01-Oct-2019 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it has won a 10.2 MW solar project located in Wintzenheim as part of the « energy transition of the Fessenheim territory » call for tenders. In addition, Voltalia announces the commissioning of its 3 MW Tresques solar plant in the Occitanie region and the achievement of the construction of its 5 MW Parroc solar plant in the Nouvelle Aquitaine region, which commissioning is expected shortly Voltalia has won a 20-year power sales contract during the first round of the call for tenders supporting the "energy transition of the Fessenheim territory" in the Haut-Rhin department (France). These calls for tenders were designed to support the economy of the region, faced with the shutdown of the two reactors of the Fessenheim nuclear plant, scheduled for February and June 2020. With a capacity of 10.2 MW, the Logelbach project is located in the municipality of Wintzenheim on a former landfill with degassing facilities. The future solar plant will thus allow to rehabilitate an unused polluted land. The production of the project will be equivalent to the consumption of 13,400 inhabitants (excluding heating). The commissioning of the solar power plant is expected in the first half of 2021. In addition, Voltalia has commissioned the Tresques solar power plant. The commissioning of the Parroc solar plant, which construction has just been completed, is expected shortly . These two solar plants have been awarded Laureates of the 2nd session of CRE IV call for tenders during the summer 2017. The construction of both solar plants has been completed in line with the announced schedule. Their cumulated production will cover the consumption of about 10,000 people. The Parroc plant is located in the Haute-Vienne department (France), on the industrial area of the municipality of Rochechouart. The solar plant is the first solar park on the territory of the Community of Communes Porte Océane Limousin and the third park built in the Haute-Vienne department The Tresques plant is located in the Gard department, on the municipality of Tresques. Located on a former industrial site, on the heap of a building material factory, the solar power plant project was born from the desire of the local municipality to rehabilitate this degraded site. The plant has benefited over the summer from a crowdfunding campaign, successfully raising EUR350,000. 101 people have subscribed to this local funding. Next on the agenda: Q3 2019 revenues on October 23, 2019 About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.6 GW is secured. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 18 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

October 01, 2019 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)