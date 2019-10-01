Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 September to 27 September 2019.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/09/2019 FR0010313833 3000 83.2893 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/09/2019 FR0010313833 2000 83.4171 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/09/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/09/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/09/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR TOTAL 5,000 83.3404

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

