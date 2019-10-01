Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 September to 27 September 2019.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/09/2019
FR0010313833
3000
83.2893
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
24/09/2019
FR0010313833
2000
83.4171
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
25/09/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
26/09/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
27/09/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
TOTAL
5,000
83.3404
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
