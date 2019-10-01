Michigan Manufactured Housing Association: The MMHA Home Showcase highlights five new homes at The Novi Home Show October 11-13, 2019

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Manufactured Home Showcase is a great opportunity to tour the newest manufactured homes featuring open concept floorplans, advanced technologies and high-end features. The exhibit is part of The Novi Home Show, October 11-13 at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi.

Attendees can tour completely decorated and furnished model homes featuring gorgeous porches, incredible kitchens and luxurious master baths from Champion Home Builders, Clayton Homes and Skyline Homes. For the first time, the MMHA Manufactured Home Showcase will feature a park model, under 399 sq. ft., for recreational, seasonal or camping use.



Check out this amazing Dutch Diamond home brought to the 2019 MMHA Home Showcase by Augusta Woods.

"Park models are a unique alternative to "Up North" cottages, for seasonal stays or for those who enjoy more with less," said Darren Ing, director Michigan Manufactured Housing Association, "Manufactured home owners have the choice of community living or private property placement." There are more than 1,100 communities in Michigan, according to the MMHA.

Representatives from manufactured home communities and retailers will be on hand to answer questions about manufactured home living.

Athens Park Model by Champion presented by Sun Communities

Charming 399 sq. ft. park model has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Kitchen includes white cabinets with soft-close drawers, stove, refrigerator and microwave. Also featuring a 14-foot porch with fireplace and ceiling fan, a sofa sleeper, dinette, finished loft, bunks and more! Home starting at $89,900.

Dutch Diamond by Champion presented by Augusta Woods

Spectacular 2,299 sq. ft. multi-section home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The ultimate kitchen features an island and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom with the serenity bath package includes freestanding shower with rain shower head and wand, soaker tub and dual sink vanity. Home as shown at show: $139,900.

Redman Advantage by Champion presented by Sun Communities This stunning 1,920 sq. ft. home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Featuring an ultimate kitchen package with stainless-steel appliances, subway tile backsplash behind the stovetop and hardwood raised panel cabinets. The den features a panoramic electric fireplace with bookcase. Home starting at $139,995.

The American Loft by Clayton presented by Meritus Communities A beautiful 1,165 sq. ft. single-section home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open kitchen includes ceiling beams, an island, stainless-steel apron sink and classic black appliances. Living room features a stunning media wall with bronze sconces. Home starting at $54,900.

The Stoneleigh by Skyline presented by AJR Communities This gorgeous 1,965 sq. ft. multi-section home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three covered porches. The island kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, desk and butler's pantry. A large master suite features a soaker tub, tiled shower, dual sink vanity and walk-in closet with barn door. Home starting at $147,900 with special show pricing of $139,000.

The MMHA Home Showcase is an exhibit within The Novi Home Show and does not cost additional admission. The Novi Home Show is October 11-13 at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Parking not included in ticket price. Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.michhome.org. Coupons for $2-off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin' locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, SaveOn publications and Detroit Newspapers Homestyle. Additional coupons and offers are located on The Novi Home & Garden Shows Facebook (www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows) pages.

