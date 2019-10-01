In October, Best's Review examines the qualities that make up a top underwriter, as well as innovations being implemented in underwriting insurance. The rise of these new technologies is changing the underwriter's role, but these professionals still need more than just technical prowess to excel.

"The Write Stuff" looks at underwriting excellence and what factors separate the good from the great. It also points out critical differences between the London market and the United States.

"Top Trends in Underwriting" outlines new approaches and trends in underwriting, such as big data, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, and their impact on underwriters.

The October issue also includes Best's Review's annual examination of the state of the automobile market.

"Driving Distribution" highlights some of the top insurers over the decades and key factors driving change.

"Race to the Top" looks at the three-way battle for the top spot in private passenger automobiles.

" looks at the three-way battle for the top spot in private passenger automobiles. Best's Ranking of Top Auto Writers lists commercial and private passenger insurers in the United States and Canada.

Best's Review's coverage of life insurance features an interview with Jamie Kalamarides, president of Prudential Group Insurance, in which he discusses open multiple employer plans and why they matter. Also included is the Best's Ranking of US Life/Health 2018 Asset Distribution

