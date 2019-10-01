CORT Announces Partnership with ROOM8 to Provide One-stop Shop for Renters

Furniture rental company teams up with housing app to provide complete rental experience for millennials and Gen Z

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / The entire rental experience, from finding a roommate and a great place to live to furnishing and insuring an apartment, just became a whole lot easier as CORT Furniture Rental announces its partnership with ROOM8, a mobile app for millennial and Gen Z renters. ROOM8 helps users match with compatible roommates, find the ideal apartment and get customized renters insurance packages. On top of all that, the app will now provide furniture rental through CORT as well, making for one of the most convenient one-stop rental experiences available to housing hunters.

Based on living preferences, location, hobbies and budget, ROOM8 suggests potential roommates to users who may then safely chat with each other through the app. Once roommates agree to live together, ROOM8 helps them find the perfect apartment. And rather than going through the hassle of shopping for furniture that may end up for sale the next time a tenant moves, roommates interested in furniture rental will now be able to connect with CORT to furnish their new space.

"By providing furniture rental services through CORT, shared living (and shared furniture) options are easier and more abundant than ever for renters," said Alexis Valerio, Co-Founder at ROOM8. "Our all-in-one housing solution allows renters to spend less time searching for roommates, apartments and furniture and more time enjoying life in their new place."

"At CORT, we pride ourselves on personalized service, so we are thrilled to be partnering with ROOM8," said Jeff Rowe, Sr. VP of Business Development for CORT. "The convenience of our furniture rental service and our global reach is a great addition to ROOM8's one-stop shopping experience. CORT will provide the option to rent furniture, so they don't have to buy or worry about moving day. When they no longer need the furniture, CORT will pick it up and take it away."

ROOM8 is free to users and available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, please visit https://www.room8.io/.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 85 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About ROOM8

ROOM8 is a roommate matching and apartment listing app where users can team up to find their next rental or simply snag an apartment by themselves. By working with professionally managed properties and leveraging machine learning matching algorithms, ROOM8 has taken an often stressful experience of finding a new living situation and made it easy, safe, and fun.

MEDIA CONTACT

