New shopping/content hub features curated collection of professional products, hair advice & tips, tutorials & trends-from leading talent like Tracey Cunningham & George Papanikolas. Product selection is vetted in salon & stylist-approved, so consumers get genuine products from trusted brands like Redken, Kérastase, Matrix & Biolage. Hair.com will be the ultimate resource for consumers to purchase professional hair products post- & pre-salon visit, creating a virtuous cycle between services & the products needed to maintain at home.

Hair.com is backed by L'Oréal and powered by a roster of leading hair and salon experts, such as Tracey Cunningham, celebrity colorist, Redken Creative Consultant and co-owner of the iconic Mèche salon in Los Angeles, and George Papanikolas, trend-setting hair artist and Celebrity Stylist for Matrix.

The new site brings together top knowledge from the industry's best talents-by way of product reviews, tutorials, inspiration and advice-and a carefully selected professional product mix to give consumers the tools they need to bring that advice to life between visits to the salon.

Renowned brands like Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Mizani, L'Oréal Professionnel and Pureology, as well as prestige brands like Kérastase and Shu Uemura Art of Hair, are available for sale right on the site-the first brand-approved ecommerce experience of this kind.

"Historically, professional hair products have only been available to purchase at salons and select retailers," said Han Wen, Chief Digital Officer at Professional Products Division, L'Oréal USA. "Our research shows that consumers want more choices and ease of access to professional-level products. Hair.com is bridging that gap with a new, direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform as a solution between salon visits, and offering consumers unbeatable access to authentic professional hair products from brands they trust."

Anchoring the site's motto of "Life's not perfect… but your hair can be," Hair.com aims to become the source for hair trends, tutorial videos, guidance-and now, for consumers' favorite professional hair products.

"From Redken's All Soft collection to the Kérastase LHuile Original Hair Oil, consumers can maintain their mane between salon visits with ease, with every purchase backed by our confidence guarantee, including a 100-day return policy," continued Wen.

"Paired with our leading educational support and style inspiration, which is created in partnership with leading hair professionals, hair.com fits seamlessly into our consumer's lifestyle."

Hair.com works with a national roster of stylists and hair professionals to review each product sold on the website and offer recommendations based on cut and texture, as well as share insights on the newest trends in color, care and style.

As shopping habits evolve, Hair.com addresses the needs of the modern consumer by showcasing hair-related stories, videos and profiles-including highlighting hair and salon professionals through its "Salon Spotlight" and "One to Watch" series-and then connecting them back to trusted product recommendations from its roster of recognized hair professionals.

