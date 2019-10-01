PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Announces Corporate Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:PWWBF) (TSXV:PBX) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand," "PBX" or the "Company"), a leading online automotive leasing, auction remarketing, and vehicle acquisition and sales platform in North America, announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mike Moen as President, COO and Director, effective today. Mr. Moen will continue to support PowerBand by advising on capital market opportunities and fundraising. Mr. Moen is assuming a new role leading Canadian operations for a New York investment bank.

Kelly Jennings, PowerBand's CEO, will assume the role of President. He commented: "I have enjoyed working with Mike to expand and grow the many business opportunities for PowerBand in Canada and the U.S. I wish him success as he pursues a new business opportunity".

The Company is pleased to announce that Darrin Swenson has been appointed North American Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Swenson joined the PowerBand Board this past April to provide his knowledge of the auction and used vehicle industry in the United States and to strengthen the relationship between PowerBand and D2D Auto Auctions ("D2D"), the automotive online remarketing auction network in the United States that is owned equally by PowerBand and Bryan Hunt. Mr. Swenson has over 24 years of automotive dealership ownership and management experience. Mr. Swenson served as Chief Operating Officer for Hunt Automotive Group, effectively managing four franchise dealerships in adjoining states. Mr. Swenson presently presides as COO for an independent auto auction company with locations in Springdale, Arkansas, and Wichita, Kansas consigning over 350,000 vehicles and contributing over USD$1.0 billion in sales to the retail and wholesale automobile market.

On Darrin Swenson's appointment as COO, Kelly Jennings stated: "I am very pleased that Darrin has accepted the position as COO of PowerBand and will be active in the day-to-day management of the Company. His appointment is part of the long term strategic plan for PowerBand to expand into the U.S. market. Darrin's 15 years' of experience being the COO for the Hunt Automotive Group will be of tremendous benefit for PowerBand as we quickly advance U.S. expansion of our online used vehicle auction remarketing platform, our new and used vehicle leasing platform through MUSA Auto Finance, the export of Canadian used vehicles through D2D, and our forthcoming, all-encompassing, consumer platform, whereby consumers will be able to buy, sell, lease, trade-in and finance their vehicle transactions through PowerBand."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has commercialized its leading-edge cloud-based platform to buy, sell, lease, and auction vehicles. With the recent receipt of its exporter license and its acquisition of MUSA Auto Finance, the Company is now well positioned to become a leader in the USD$10 billion cross-border used vehicle export market, the USD$100 billion used vehicle auction market, and the USD$120 billion vehicle leasing market in the U.S. and Canada.

