JSC Olainfarm publishes revised Corporate Governance Report

JSC Olainfarm published annual Corporate Governance Report for 2018 on April 30, 2019. At the beginning of April significant changes occurred in the composition of Management Board and certain events of 2018 were not known to full extent to the new members. With the revised Corporate Governance Report JSC Olainfarm would like to provide more detailed explanation of events related to the extraordinary general meetings that took place in 2018 and also included information related to the extraordinary general meeting that took place on April 1st, 2019 to supplement information provided in the Annual report 2018.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

