Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWYC ISIN: CA80280U1066 Ticker-Symbol: 1SZ 
Tradegate
01.10.19
19:52 Uhr
0,104 Euro
+0,012
+12,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,097
0,113
23:01
0,093
0,122
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD0,104+12,99 %