Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928619  ISIN: CH0013841017 Ticker-Symbol: LO3 
Lang & Schwarz
01.10.19
23:00 Uhr
306,20 Euro
-5,85
-1,87 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
304,40
308,00
23:01
299,10
299,10
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELLECTIS
CELLECTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELLECTIS SA10,020+4,81 %
LONZA GROUP AG306,20-1,87 %