Dienstag, 01.10.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
01.10.19
19:21 Uhr
1,695 Euro
-0,045
-2,59 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
1,655
1,690
22:00
01.10.2019 | 22:41
Scanship Holding ASA: Presentation at Pareto Renewable Energy & Clean Tech Conference

Please find attached the material for the presentation of Scanship Holding ASA, to be presented by CEO Henrik Badin at the Pareto Securities' Renewable Energy & Clean Tech Conference in Stockholm on the 3rd of October 2019.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • 03102019_Scanship Holding ASA _Pareto Securities Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Conference in Stockholm (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dbcf17d6-d5f7-4789-9bc1-e7093c3079f6)

