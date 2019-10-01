Scanship Holding ASA: Presentation at Pareto Renewable Energy & Clean Tech Conference

Please find attached the material for the presentation of Scanship Holding ASA, to be presented by CEO Henrik Badin at the Pareto Securities' Renewable Energy & Clean Tech Conference in Stockholm on the 3rd of October 2019.

For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





