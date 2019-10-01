Social Life Network, Inc: Plus Products Presenting at the MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), is pleased to announce Plus Products Inc. as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills on October 16th at the Sofitel Hotel.

The MjMicro Conference is an invitational forum that unites publicly traded and emerging growth private cannabis companies that are led by seasoned executives, together with high net worth investors and financial analysts.

This one-day cannabis investor conference provides a rare opportunity for attendees to get real-time company updates from each of the presenting companies, and access to an assortment of well-known industry experts that will be speaking throughout the day.

During the conference Jake Heimark, Chief Executive Officer of Plus Products Inc., will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts on the latest developments. PLUS Products is a California-based branded products cannabis company that has established success as one of the largest edibles brands in California through its focus on delivering a consistent and approachable cannabis experience to consumers across the state.

Over the previous 12 months, PLUS has the #1 and #2 best-selling branded cannabis products across all BDS tracked markets and has already built a core following in the most influential market in the world, with over 1 million units of its signature PLUS gummies sold last year alone.

With over $50M raised, PLUS is focused on expanding its reach through the introduction of new products and entry into new markets. The company recently launched PLUS Mints into California and expects its products to be available at retailers in Nevada by the end of September.

Founded by a former developer at Facebook and Chief Information Officer at UBS, the company has continued to add to a world class management team with the recent additions of senior executives from well-known branded food & beverage companies including Popchips and Lagunitas.

PLUS Products is a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:PLUS) and OTC Markets (OTCQX:PLPRF).

To learn more about MjMicro Conference and request an invitation to attend, sponsor or present at the Beverly Hills conference, please visit: https://www.mjmicro.com/attend.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its first investor conference in NYC on June 25th, 2019. The MjMicro Conference was so successful that MjLink launched their MjInvest.com investor social network and virtual conference platform in August 2019. MjInvest.com is used by publicly traded companies and emerging private companies to connect, present and provide news flow to accredited online cannabis investors.

For more information about Social Life Network, visit www.SocialNetwork.ai.

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public as noted in previous press releases. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

IR@Social-Life-Network.com

855-933-3277

SOURCE: Social Life Network, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561609/Plus-Products-Presenting-at-the-MjMicro-Conference-in-Beverly-Hills