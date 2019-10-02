Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to refinance its existing $30 million in promissory notes due on September 30, 2020. Additionally, Pine Cliff has extended the term of its subordinated debt with insiders of the Company totaling $12 million (the "Insider Debt").

Refinancing of Notes

Pine Cliff has entered into a credit agreement with Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo"), acting on behalf of its clients, to exchange its existing $30 million promissory notes due on September 30, 2020 with interest payable at 6.75% per annum and its existing $19 million promissory notes due on July 31, 2022 with interest payable at 7.05% per annum for a non-revolving term credit facility. This credit facility consists of a first tranche with a principal amount of $30 million that matures on December 31, 2024 (the "First Tranche") and a second tranche with a principal amount of $19 million that matures on July 31, 2022 (the "Second Tranche"), (collectively the "Refinancing"). Interest on the First Tranche is payable at a rate of 8.75% per annum until September 30, 2020 and thereafter such interest rate will increase by 1% per annum up to 12.75% and interest is payable on the Second Tranche at a rate of 7.05% per annum. All or a portion of the principal amount outstanding can be repaid at any time, but without any penalty or premium after September 30, 2022 with respect to the First Tranche, and, July 13, 2021 with respect to the Second Tranche.

Pine Cliff issued 7.5 million common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in connection with the Refinancing, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share ("Common Shares") of Pine Cliff for $0.20565 (the "Exercise Price") until September 30, 2022, which reflects a 50% premium to the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares up to and including today's trading. Pine Cliff will have the option to force the exercise of the Warrants at any time within 20 trading days after the date which the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares has been greater or equal to the Exercise Price for a period of 20 trading days.

Extension of Insider Debt

The Company has also extended the term of its Insider Debt to December 31, 2024 and set the interest rate to 6.5% per annum.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is an oil and natural gas company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

Alberta Investment Management Corporation, AIMCo, is one of Canada's largest and most diversified high performing institutional investment managers with more than $100 billion of assets under management. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 31 Alberta-based pension, endowment and government funds, working closely with their clients' to ensure investment strategies meet their clients' long-term return objectives. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.alberta.ca.

