ILA International Hires Top Analyst to further their growth

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / At a press conference on Monday, ILA International announced a new addition to their highly regarded analytical team. We at ILA International are always looking to expand our research scope throughout the global financial markets. Being an international financial institution that provides asset management services to a diverse client base, we know that in order to differentiate ourselves, we need to be able to provide our clients with pertinent investment opportunities in a timely manner. This has led to expand on our in-house team of experts who make up our research and analysis department, with this in mind we have appointed Li Zhang Chen as our new Chief Analyst.



As the new Chief Analyst; Chen will leverage his wealth of experience and deep understanding of the global financial markets to increase the breadth and geographical coverage of the ILA Research department. With the new appointment, the company are also looking at further strengthening their position as a leader in the Asian financial sector. Chen will be based at ILA International's Hong Kong office, and will be in charge of strategy and development of research and analysis moving forward.

Chen is a well-respected expert in the financial analyst field, previously working for a number of high profile investment banks. Chen brings his 30+ years' experience in the finance industry with him to ILA International, with a large part of his experience in in-depth company analysis. Li Zhang Chen was born in mainland China, but at a young age moved with his family to the United Kingdom where he studied Finance & Economics. After obtaining his degree, Chen decided returned home to Asia and has spent the majority of his career between Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo.



As Chief Analyst, Chen wasted no time in making plans to personally visit the companies he has set his sights on as possible investment opportunities for the ILA International Institutional trading arm. In addition to that, he'll also be carrying out extensive research into the sectors and industries that our retail investment analysts can then identify undervalued projects that have growth potential for our clients.

